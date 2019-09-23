Walton did not play during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

With both Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage healthy, Walton simply didn't factor into Miami's plans on offense. A scenario in which Walton emerges as a noteworthy fantasy asset in 2019 appears unlikely at this time.

