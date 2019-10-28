Walton is in line to head Miami's backfield Monday night against the Steelers, and beyond, with Kenyan Drake reportedly having been dealt to the Cardinals, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald .

Kalen Ballage will also be in the mix, but Walton's 14-carry, 66-yard effort in Week 7's loss to the Bills should afford him the opportunity to lead the Dolphins ground game in the coming weeks, now that there's one less back (Drake) to contend with for touches. With the Dolphins 0-6, game flows aren't always going to favor Walton, but with an expanded role on tap, he's worth scooping up if he's still available.