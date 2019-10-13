Dolphins' Mark Walton: Outgains Drake
Walton gained 32 yards on six carries during Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington, adding 43 yards on five catches.
Walton's 11 touches Sunday were just two fewer than his previous season total. He delivered with the added exposure, picking up gains of at least 10 yards on four touches on this way to 75 total yards, a career high and five better than starter Kenyan Drake. Should Walton continue to get a larger share of carries, he'll face a tough challenge in Week 7 against division rival Buffalo.
