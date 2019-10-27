Dolphins' Mark Walton: Poised to see expanded role
With Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald relaying that Kenyan Drake (not injury-related) won't travel with the Dolphins for Monday night's game at Pittsburgh, Walton is in line to head the team's Week 8 backfield.
It's assumed that Drake not traveling with the team likely foreshadows a deal prior to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. If the team moves Drake, Walton -- who led the team with 14 carries in Week 7 -- will be in line to serve as the team's lead back in the coming weeks, with Kalen Ballage also in the mix.
