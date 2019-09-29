Walton carried six times for 23 yards and caught two passes for an additional 11 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

After failing to contribute last week against Dallas, Walton more than doubled his season yardage output as he logged a career-high eight touches. His usage coincided with a decrease in playing time for Kalen Ballage, who has done little with his opportunities this season. Although Walton seems to be working his way up the depth chart, he'll carry little fantasy value into the team's next game Oct. 13 against the Redskins.