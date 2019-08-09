Walton rushed six times for 12 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Walton saw work after starters Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake left the field, lending reinforced credence to his apparent position as the team's No. 3 running back. The second-year pro and Miami product found the end zone on a two-yard run, and is making an argument for a depth spot on the 53-man roster.