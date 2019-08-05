Walton is the front-runner to be the Dolphins' third-string running back, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Walton signed with the Dolphins in May after being waived by the Bengals in the wake of multiple arrests, and he appears to be on track to secure a roster spot. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage are the clear top-two backfield options in Miami, which likely leaves a limited role for Walton, assuming he maintains his current standing on the depth chart.