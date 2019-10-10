Walton (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Walton practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and he now appears back to full capacity and ready for Sunday's game against the Redskins. The second-year pro is working his way up Miami's depth chart, having seen increased touches in each game that he's been active, but he hasn't yet carved out a large enough role to be worth fantasy consideration.

