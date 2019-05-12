Walton signed a contract with the Dolphins on Sunday.

Walton was waived by Cincinnati on April 6 after being arrested a few days earlier for the third time this year -- including felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving all stemming from an incident near Miami on March 12. The Miami product will join a crowded backfield, already populated by Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Kenneth Farrow. Walton saw an extremely limited role with the Bengals last season, logging just 75 scrimmage yards off 19 touches over 14 games.

