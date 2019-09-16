Walton recorded three carries for 16 yards during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Walton also caught one of two targets for 12 yards. The Dolphins suffered a blowout loss for a second consecutive week, forcing the team to focus on downfield throws and abandon the running game early on. Of course, as the No. 3 option behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake, it's unlikely that Walton will see notable carries even if Miami manages to keep Week 3's contest against the Cowboys more competitive.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories