Dolphins' Mark Walton: Three carries in loss
Walton recorded three carries for 16 yards during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.
Walton also caught one of two targets for 12 yards. The Dolphins suffered a blowout loss for a second consecutive week, forcing the team to focus on downfield throws and abandon the running game early on. Of course, as the No. 3 option behind Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake, it's unlikely that Walton will see notable carries even if Miami manages to keep Week 3's contest against the Cowboys more competitive.
