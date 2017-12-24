Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Dealing with hip injury
Gray suffered a hip injury during Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Gray did not return to the game after suffering the hip injury but his availability for next week's game remains unknown. With Gray temporarily sidelined, look for A.J. Derby to fill in where needed.
