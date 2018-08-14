Gray won't take part in practice Tuesday after entering the concussion protocol, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Both Gray and running back Kalen Ballage were diagnosed with the head injuries following Monday's practice session. It seems unlikely that Gray will make enough progress in his recovery to suit up in Friday's exhibition against the Panthers, which may hamper his efforts to unseat rookie second-round pick Mike Gesicki as the Dolphins' top tight end once the regular season kicks off.