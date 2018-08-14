Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Enters concussion protocol
Gray won't take part in practice Tuesday after entering the concussion protocol, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Both Gray and running back Kalen Ballage were diagnosed with the head injuries following Monday's practice session. It seems unlikely that Gray will make enough progress in his recovery to suit up in Friday's exhibition against the Panthers, which may hamper his efforts to unseat rookie second-round pick Mike Gesicki as the Dolphins' top tight end once the regular season kicks off.
More News
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Getting work with starters•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Little usage in 2017•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Misses practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...