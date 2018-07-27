Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Getting work with starters
Gray and A.J. Derby opened training camp with the first-string offense, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Despite using a two-TE formation on the first play of training camp, the Dolphins figure to remain highly reliant on three-wide sets, leaving Gray, Derby, second-round pick Mike Gesicki and fourth-round pick Durham Smythe to compete for 70-85 cumulative snaps per game. With only 27 catches in 61 career games, Gray is an extreme long shot to earn fantasy relevance, regardless of how he's being used at the start of camp. Gesicki is the upside play among Miami tight ends, offering rare athleticism for the position.
