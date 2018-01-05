Gray recorded one reception for 10 yards (on two targets) and 14 rushing yards on five attempts in 2017.

Gray was never a significant part of the offensive gameplan, as most of his work came as a blocker on special teams. However, we saw him tote the rock for the first time since his rookie year, so his offensive role did evolve to some degree. Gray remains under contract with Miami in 2018 but, as usual, shouldn't be counted on to emerge as a fantasy contributor.