Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Misses practice Wednesday
Gray (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Gray had to leave the game Sunday versus the Chiefs due to the injury, and his status for Week 17 against the Bills is still in question. On the season, Gray only has one reception for 10 yards, so it would seem unlikely that he will be missed by fantasy owners.
