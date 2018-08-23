Gray (concussion) has yet to return to practice and remains in the league's concussion protocol, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Gray seems close to stepping back on the field but has yet to be cleared by an independent examiner. There's a chance he'll be cleared before Miami's preseason game Saturday, but with little practice reps leading into the contest it seems like a stretch. Perhaps Gray's eyes are best suited on next Thursday's preseason finale against Atlanta.