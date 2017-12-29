Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Questionable for Week 17
Gray (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Gray injured his hip last week against the Chiefs but returned to practice Thursday and participated in full capacity Friday. He seems more likely than not to suit up. If he doesn't, Thomas Duarte could see additional reps.
