Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Ready for Sunday's contest
Gray (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Grey has just one reception for 10 yards through 15 games this season, so his return will help mainly in the run-blocking department in Sunday's divisional matchup.
More News
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Sees one snap in season finale•
-
Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Inks two-year contract with Miami•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...