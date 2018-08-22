Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Remains in concussion protocol
Gray (concussion) is likely in the third stage of protocol, but still needs to be cleared by an independent examiner, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gray appears to be nearing a return, but still has some work to do. He currently projects to back up Mike Gesicki at tight end this season.
