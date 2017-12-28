Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Returns to practice Thursday
Gray (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Gray missed Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury he sustained last Sunday against the Chiefs. His availability in any capacity Thursday certainly bodes well for his chances of suiting up for the season finale Sunday against the Bills.
