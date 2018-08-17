Dolphins' MarQueis Gray: Sidelined by concussion
Gray (concussion) won't play Friday night against the Panthers, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
With Gray sidelined, Mike Gesicki will draw the start at tight end for the Dolphins on Friday, which offers the rookie a chance to carve out some DFS utility this week.
