Gray (concussion) won't play Friday night against the Panthers, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

With Gray sidelined, Mike Gesicki will draw the start at tight end for the Dolphins on Friday, which offers the rookie a chance to carve out some DFS utility this week.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...