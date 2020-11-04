Breida (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Breida's in line to handle an increased workload with Myles Gaskin (knee) sidelined and recent trade acquisition DeAndre Washington yet to pass COVID-19 protocols, but Breida could be dealing with an injury of his own. If Breida's unable to play or limited Sunday against the Cardinals, Miami would rely on some combination of Patrick Laird (ankle), Lynn Bowden and Jordan Howard in the backfield.
More News
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Just four touches versus Rams•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Eight touches in drubbing of Jets•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Potentially expanded role Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Takes back seat to Gaskin again•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Just three touches versus Jags•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Small workload in loss•