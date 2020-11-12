Breida (hamstring) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Breida's back-to-back limited sessions are certainly emblematic of recovery progress, given that he couldn't practice in any capacity last week. He can't yet be considered a lock to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, though it does seem like Breida could be trending in the right direction. Health permitting, Breida will work to rejoin a backfield that was led by Jordan Howard and Salvon Ahmed last week.
