In his return to action, Breida is in the mix for carries Sunday against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

With Myles Gaskin (illness) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Salguero suggests that Salvon Ahmed and Breida "should get most of the carries" Sunday, with DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird also on hand. While Breida isn't necessarily a high-percentage fantasy choice in that context, he is a consideration for those with limited options scrambling to plug lineup holes created by Sunday's inactives.