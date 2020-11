Breida had two carries for four yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Breida shed his injury tag prior to suiting up Sunday, but he was nonetheless unable to garner more than minimal work behind undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed (12 carries, five catches). The veteran previously spent the first half of the season behind Myles Gaskin (knee), and there's been nothing to hint that the Dolphins view him as more than a backup option.