Breida (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Breida could see a sizeable uptick in backfield work against Arizona on Sunday if he's able to suit up, as Myles Gaskin (knee) is expected to miss the next three games, but he'll only have two more chances to get back on the practice field. Patrick Laird (ankle) was limited Wednesday and trade acquisition DeAndre Washington hasn't yet passed requisite COVID-19 protocols, which leaves Jordan Howard, Lynn Bowden and Salvon Ahmed as Miami's only fully healthy running backs to start the week.
