Breida (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Breida's hamstring injury kept him from facing the Cardinals last weekend, but it seems like he has at least a fair shot to return versus Los Angeles. The former 49er has worked as the No. 2 back in Miami for most of the season, and he boasts a similar skillset to Myles Gaskin (knee), who was a three-down starter before suffering an MCL sprain. As such, it's possible that Breida could start for the Dolphins if he can prove his full health, but this backfield could also be one of the most clustered units in the league. Jordan Howard has proven effective as a short-yardage specialist, undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed flashed in limited attempts Week 9, and recent trade acquisition DeAndre Washington should be available to make his team debut. Plus, third-round rookie Lynn Bowden recently came off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Patrick Laird is always a candidate for limited change-of-pace work.