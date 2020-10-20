Breida registered 15 rushing yards on six carries, adding seven receiving yards on his two catches during Sunday's 24-0 win against the Jets.

Breida once again deferred the lion's share of the running back workload to Myles Gaskin, who handled 75 percent of Miami's RB carries Week 6. Gaskin has garnered an average of 16.5 rush attempts per game since Week 3, but Breida has gotten slightly more involved with 15 combined carries of his own the past two games against San Francisco and New York. He had averaged 4.5 carries per game on the season prior to that. Miami heads into its Week 7 bye before returning with Tua Tagovailoa as its starting quarterback Nov. 1 against the Rams.