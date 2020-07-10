Breida hasn't discussed a contract extension with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Breida signed a second-round restricted free agent tender with the 49ers in mid-April, only to be traded to the Dolphins a week later in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. The 25-year-old is scheduled for a $3.3 million salary and is expected to split backfield snaps with Jordan Howard, while 2019 holdovers Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin and Kalen Ballage presumably will need to compete for a roster spot. Given the current climate of economic uncertainty, the Dolphins may be hesitant to offer Breida an extension.