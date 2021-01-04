Breida did not handle an offensive snap during Sunday's blowout 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Breida wrapped up an underwhelming season in Miami with back-to-back games without a carry or target, playing just nine snaps on special teams Week 17. Outside of a Week 15 tilt against the Patriots in which injuries and complications related to COVID-19 thrust Breida into a larger role, the Dolphins' coaching staff never saw fit to trust him with more than occasional touches. He had 59 carries for 254 yards (4.3 YPC) through 12 contests, while also securing nine of 10 targets for 96 yards. Breida is set to hit free agency this offseason, and he'll no doubt look to find a landing spot that will afford him more regular opportunities.