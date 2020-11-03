Breida had four carries for 13 yards during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams.

Breida was once again relegated to a minor role while Myles Gaskin carried the rock 18 times while logging a team-high three catches on six targets. Given that he's only averaging five carries per game on the year, it seems safe to assume that Breida won't be a focal point on offense versus Arizona in Week 9.