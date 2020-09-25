Breida had three carries for four yards during Thursday's 31-13 win over Jacksonville.

Breida wasn't targeted Thursday, as Myles Gaskin handled the vast majority of Miami's backfield reps (22 carries and five targets). With Jordan Howard locked into the Dolphins' short-yardage work, it looks as though Breida's only opportunities will come as an occasional change-of-pace option to spell Gaskin. Until such time as his workload increases, Breida can be considered off the fantasy radar in most formats.