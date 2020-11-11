Breida (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Breida wasn't able to suit up against the Cardinals this weekend due to a hamstring injury, but it looks like he's making progress toward a return. Wednesday's report is only an estimation, however, so how much Breida is able to do Thursday could provide a more accurate indication of his health.

