Breida had 12 carries for 86 yards during Miami's 22-12 win over the Patriots.
With Myles Gaskin (undisclosed) still on the COVID-19 list, Breida had great success as a complementary option to Salvon Ahmed, who had 23 carries for 122 yards and a score himself. It was his first game with the Dolphins handling double-digit carries, and the first time he surpassed 50 yards in a single contest with the team. If any of DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are forced to sit out against the Raiders on Saturday, the Dolphins could be forced to lean heavily on the run again.