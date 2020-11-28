Breida is expected to be the Dolphins' primary running back after Myles Gaskin (knee) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) were ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

There was some hope Myles Gaskin would be activated off injured reserve following his minimum three-game stint, but the team is evidently content allowing Breida to act as the primary ball carrier for at least this Sunday against the Jets. The 25-year-old has seen more than six times just twice this season and sports a paltry 3.4 yards-per-carry across 39 totes this year, but this figures to be a solid matchup regardless considering the Jets' porous defense. Breida could even be a factor in the passing game, particularly with Ryan Fitzpatrick likely set to start behind center after Tua Tagavailoa (left thumb) was downgraded to doubtful.