Breida (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Breida's Week 9 status gains more import with Myles Gaskin (knee) now on IR. With that in mind, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relays that coach Brian Flores noted Thursday that Breida has a "chance" to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals. If he's unavailable this weekend, however, the Dolphins would turn to the the likes of Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird (ankle), Lynn Bowden and Salvon Ahmed to handle the team's rushing duties.
