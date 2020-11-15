Breida, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, "may be a week away from going," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report essentially matches the one provided Saturday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who noted that Breida will likely miss a second straight game this weekend. In the event that Breida is unable to go, the Dolphins' Week 10 top backfield options would include Jordan Howard (team-high 10 carries into 19 yards and a touchdown Week 9) and Salvon Ahmed (seven carries for 38 yards). Additionally, the Dolphins will also have recent trade acquisition DeAndre Washington available to make his team debut.