Breida rushed five times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.

Breida was supposed to be the shifty complement to Jordan Howard's power game. Howard held up his end of the bargain with a one-yard touchdown run, but Breida was overshadowed by Myles Gaskin, who tied for the team lead with four catches while also leading the Dolphins in carries (nine) and rushing yards (40). If Breida remains the third option in Miami's backfield against the Bills in Week 2, he'll be tough to trust in the fantasy realm moving forward.