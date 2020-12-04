The Dolphins placed Breida (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Breida missed Friday's practice with an illness prior to being officially placed on the COVID-19 list, a transaction which rules him out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are also both doubtful to face Cincinnati, which leaves Patrick Laird and Lynn Bowden as the only healthy running backs currently on Miami's roster. It seems likely that the team will promote Myles Gaskin (knee) from IR on Saturday, in time for him to reclaim the lead role, but in any event Miami won't have much in the way of backfield depth Week 13.