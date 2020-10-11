Breida could be set for expanded opportunity in Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the 49ers with Jordan Howard (coach's decision) inactive for the contest.

Howard has primarily been used in a red-zone role and has only 18 carries on the season, so it remains to be seen exactly how much of a boost Breida might see, considering he's more of a between-the-20s back. Nevertheless, the absence of his teammate presents one less obstacle to touches, although Breida and backfield mate Myles Gaskin are faced with a 49ers defense that's tied for fewest fantasy points allowed per game to running backs (10.0) in standard scoring formats.