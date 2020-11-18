Breida (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Breida has resumed practicing in full for the first time since he sustained his hamstring injury Week 8, a development which should put him on track to retake the field after back-to-back absences. The Dolphins recently cut Jordan Howard, and Myles Gaskin (knee) is set to miss at least one more game on IR. However, undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed has impressed in recent weeks, including in a bellcow role during last weekend's win over the Chargers, so it's possible that Breida will once again be relegated to a complementary gig upon returning to the lineup.