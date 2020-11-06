Breida (hamstring) won't suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Breida's hamstring issue popped up at a truly inopportune time, as he may have gotten a chance to lead Miami's backfield if healthy. Instead, with Myles Gaskin (knee) on IR, the Dolphins will roll with a combination of Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed in Arizona. Breida missed a trio of practices this week, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, so it seems like his status for Week 10 could also be up in the air.