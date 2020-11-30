Breida had eight carries for 36 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets. He also secured both of his targets for 17 yards.

Breida was more efficient on the ground than DeAndre Washington (3.8 YPC), but he nonetheless handled five less carries and saw three fewer targets. At one point in the offseason, it seemed as though Breida (not to mention Jordan Howard) was destined for a key role in the Dolphins' backfield, but even with both Myles Gaskin (knee) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) sidelined the team currently won't entrust him with more than No.2 duties. Even if both Gaskin and Ahmed sit out Week 13 against the Bengals, it will be difficult to trust Breida for fantasy purposes.