Breida had seven carries for 37 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Bills.

Breida also secured one of two targets for two yards. Myles Gaskin once again operated as the Dolphins' lead back, while Jordan Howard handled short-yardage work and touches around the goal line. Breida had the same amount of carries as Gaskin but saw five less targets, and he was far less efficient with the passing looks he did garner. The 25-year-old has now gone back-to-back games with less than double-digit touches, so he'll be difficult to rely on for fantasy purposes when the Dolphins head to Jacksonville on Thursday.