Breida had three carries for nine yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks. He also secured all three of his targets for 39 yards.

Breida enjoyed his most productive game of the season Sunday, mostly doing his damage in the passing game, but he once worked purely as a change-of-pace back to spell Myles Gaskin (10 carries, four targets). The former 49ers standout has yet to play 25 percent of offensive snaps through four games in Miami.