Dolphins' Matt Breida: Traded to Miami

Breida was traded to the Dolphins on Saturday for a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Raheem Mostert's improbable playoff run gave the 49ers yet another running back to their burgeoning glut, so it makes sense to see Breida move for a relatively healthy compensation. The third-year tailback has yet to register a season with more than 180 touches, but he could soon find plenty of work in the Dolphins' backfield. A two-year, $10 million offseason deal with Jordan Howard figures to block Breida's immediate path to the starting lineup, but the former 49er is unquestionably the more explosive of the two backfield options and likely will get plenty of chances to unseat the Indiana product's grapple hold on the two-down carries.