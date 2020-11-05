Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Breida (hamstring) has a "chance" to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not the most convincing of endorsements, as Flores also noted in the interview that "hamstrings are tough." This would have been a prime week for Breida to win back a big part of the role he was expected to have at the start of the season, as Myles Gaskin (knee) was officially placed on IR Thursday morning. If Breida cannot suit up in Week 9, look for a backfield committee to potentially be led by the likes of Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird (ankle), Lynn Bowden and Salvon Ahmed.
More News
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Just four touches versus Rams•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Eight touches in drubbing of Jets•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Potentially expanded role Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Matt Breida: Takes back seat to Gaskin again•