Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Breida (hamstring) has a "chance" to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's not the most convincing of endorsements, as Flores also noted in the interview that "hamstrings are tough." This would have been a prime week for Breida to win back a big part of the role he was expected to have at the start of the season, as Myles Gaskin (knee) was officially placed on IR Thursday morning. If Breida cannot suit up in Week 9, look for a backfield committee to potentially be led by the likes of Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird (ankle), Lynn Bowden and Salvon Ahmed.