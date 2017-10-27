Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.

Moore averaged a meager 4.0 yards per attempt and saw both of his interceptions returned for touchdowns by C.J. Mosley and Jimmy Smith in the fourth quarter, respectively.The veteran signal caller couldn't get much going with his receivers until garbage time, and Kenny Stills was the only Dolphins pass catcher to have a double-digit YPC by game's end. Granted, Jay Cutler has looked equally bad at times this season, so Moore's performance wasn't exactly the only factor making the team utterly non-competitive in the contest. That said, latest reports project Cutler being available for a Week 9 Sunday night matchup versus the Raiders, so Moore's short-lived starting tenure is likely over at this point.