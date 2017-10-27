Dolphins' Matt Moore: Dismal in Week 8 loss
Moore completed 25 of 44 passes for 176 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 40-0 loss to the Ravens.
Moore averaged a meager 4.0 yards per attempt and saw both of his interceptions returned for touchdowns by C.J. Mosley and Jimmy Smith in the fourth quarter, respectively.The veteran signal caller couldn't get much going with his receivers until garbage time, and Kenny Stills was the only Dolphins pass catcher to have a double-digit YPC by game's end. Granted, Jay Cutler has looked equally bad at times this season, so Moore's performance wasn't exactly the only factor making the team utterly non-competitive in the contest. That said, latest reports project Cutler being available for a Week 9 Sunday night matchup versus the Raiders, so Moore's short-lived starting tenure is likely over at this point.
More News
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Likely starter for Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Tosses two scores in relief•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Steps in for Tannehill•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Productive but mistake-prone in wild-card loss•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Set to start Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Throws pair of TDs in Week 17 loss•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...