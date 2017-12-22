Dolphins' Matt Moore: Doubtful for Week 16
Moore (foot) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Moore appears to be in line for his fourth consecutive missed game due to the foot injury, while David Fales is expected to serve as starting quarterback Jay Cutler's backup once again in Week 16 if Moore is ruled out.
