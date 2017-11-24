Dolphins' Matt Moore: Draws Week 12 start
Jay Cutler has not cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, so Moore is slated to start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Overall, the Patriots are allowing a league-high average of 282.0 passing yards per game, but they've been tightening things up on defense of late, so this is not necessarily a great matchup for Moore. In relief of Cutler in Week 11's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers, Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He's an option for those scrambling for Week 12 QB help, or looking a low-priced option to roll with in daily formats.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...