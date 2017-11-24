Jay Cutler has not cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, so Moore is slated to start Sunday's game against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Overall, the Patriots are allowing a league-high average of 282.0 passing yards per game, but they've been tightening things up on defense of late, so this is not necessarily a great matchup for Moore. In relief of Cutler in Week 11's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers, Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He's an option for those scrambling for Week 12 QB help, or looking a low-priced option to roll with in daily formats.